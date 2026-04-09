Bihu without Zubeen Garg: Assam feels the silence amid festive beats

GUWAHATI, April 9: Even as the beat of the dhol rises and pepa notes fill the air, with fields across Assam swaying to the rhythms of Rongali (Bohag) Bihu, a quiet absence will be felt this time.

For countless revellers, Bihu without Zubeen Garg is not just a cultural shift, but an emotional one.

The stages would light up again and the crowds may gather, but the voice that once defined the spirit of Bihu for generations will echo only through memories and music.

Talking to this correspondent, renowned singer and music director Manas Robin said that people of Assam will deeply miss Zubeen Garg this Rongali Bihu.

“As a mark of respect to the iconic singer, I will not participate in any stage shows during the first seven days of Bihu,” he said.

Describing Zubeen as “like a brother, Manas Robin also announced the release of a documentary titled Manas-Zubeenor Jatra, capturing both on-stage and off-stage moments of their journey together.

“Zubeen will always live on through his creations. Through this initiative, we hope his presence will continue to be felt,” he said.

“I hope that audiences will once again experience the voice and range of a young Zubeen,” he added.

Talking about the mood this year, the music director said that the ongoing elections may also have an impact on the festive atmosphere.

“Bihu has always united people beyond differences and I hope that spirit prevails,” he added.

Playback singer Tushar Arjun said that he will be performing with a band named Zorg (Zubeen Organic), a revival of Zubeen Garg’s earlier music group Etcetera.

“This is a small step towards carrying forward his legacy,” he said, adding that the group aims to take their performances beyond Assam while also creating opportunities for new artistes.

“The central idea remains Zubeen Garg and his work,” he added.

Recalling a personal memory, Tushar spoke about a performance in Arunachal Pradesh where he sang one of Zubeen’s popular songs. He also remembered a moment from a Ganeshguri event last year when Zubeen invited him to sing along.

“That moment never came and it remains a regret,” he said.

Noted music composer Dudul Saikia, a member of Etcetera, said that the revival of the band goes beyond music.

“This is not just about bringing the band back, it is about keeping alive the spirit of Zubeen Garg,” he said.

“The band was originally formed around 1990-91 and we performed until 1997. Now, under the management of Jayanta Bordoloi, Etcetera is being revived as Zorg with members like Ritu Saikia, me, Shabin Kumar Das (Rabu) along with some new faces,” he said.

Recalling their early days together, Saikia said, “We witnessed a young Zubeen Garg, his hard work and his dedication. He had a rare ability to connect with people from all walks of life and that is something we want to carry forward.”

Singer Satabdi Borah, who shared the stage with Zubeen Garg for over a decade, said that it is difficult to imagine Bihu without him.

“Even though he is not with us physically, his creations and legacy continue to flourish. No Bihu stage feels complete without Zubeen Garg,” she said.

She said that this year’s performances will largely focus on his songs, along with efforts to train and promote new artistes.

Recalling a deeply personal moment, she said Zubeen Garg stood by her during a difficult time after her mother's passing and encouraged her to continue in music.

“His teachings will always stay with me,” she said.

She also remembered his lively stage persona. “He loved to tease and engage with fellow performers. He used to call me with a name something which I did not like at first, but today people across Assam know me by that name,” she said, crediting him for shaping her performance skills.

“He was truly a people’s person, and that is why he is so loved,” she added.

Musician Raja Boruah said that artistes who have been working together for the past 10-15 years have come together to form a band named Jantra, which has already secured around nine to 10 Bihu performances this season.

The band features singers Rupam Bhuyan, Violina Deka, Rakesh Tanti and Aranyam Dowarah.

“As a tribute to Zubeen Garg, we will perform only his songs during their Bihu shows. We had also performed at the Karbi Anglong Youth Festival last month,” said Baruah.

As a mark of respect to the legendary artiste Zubeen Garg, several Bihu committees including Beltola Bohagi Utsav Samiti have already announced that they will not organize any Bihu event this year.

A young fan of Zubeen Garg said that Bihu won’t feel the same without Zubeen Garg.

“We grew up listening to his songs. He is Bihu for our generation,” he said.

“For us, Bihu means friends, dance, and Zubeen da’s songs. This year will feel emotional,” another fan said.