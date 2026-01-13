Assam to urge Centre to ensure safety of Hindus in Bangladesh: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 13: Amid growing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, while voicing deep concern over a spate of violent attacks on minority Hindus, said both the Centre and state are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any fallout in Assam.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a seed capital distribution programme in Sribhumi district, which shares a long international boundary with Bangladesh, the Chief Minister said the safety of minority Hindus in the neighbouring country is a matter of “moral concern” for India.

“It is deeply worrying that the Hindu community is facing frequent attacks in Bangladesh. It is our moral responsibility to stand with the minority population there and ensure they are not subjected to violence or intimidation. The Central government has taken cognisance of the situation, and Assam has also been put on high alert,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that developments across the border are already having a bearing on Assam, particularly in districts adjoining Bangladesh.

He said security vigilance had been stepped up in sensitive border areas to ensure that the situation does not spill over into the State.

Sarma added that the Assam government would formally urge the Union government to take appropriate diplomatic and administrative steps to ensure the safety and security of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

While foreign relations fall within the Centre’s domain, he said State governments could raise concerns when humanitarian issues affect regional stability.

“Foreign affairs are handled by the Central government, but we can and will request that the safety of Hindu citizens in Bangladesh be prioritised. The recent incidents are highly condemnable and cannot be ignored,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had warned against viewing developments in Bangladesh in isolation, especially at a time when reports of mob violence and targeted attacks against minority communities appear to be increasing.

Referring to recent political and social developments in the neighbouring country, he had earlier said that incidents of violence against minority groups had intensified in recent weeks, warranting constant monitoring by both the civil administration and security agencies.

“At this moment, we must remain cautious and continuously track developments across the border. At the same time, it is important to extend moral support and reassurance to the Hindu society in Bangladesh,” he had said.

According to Bangladesh’s 2022 census, the country is home to approximately 13.13 million Hindus, accounting for nearly eight per cent of its population.

