Assam CM flags rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh, urges caution

Guwahati, Jan 6: Amid growing concern over a surge in attacks on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said the deteriorating situation across the border remains a serious cause for concern for Assam.

Speaking on the sidelines of a welfare-scheme seed capital distribution programme in Bokakhat, Sarma said the worsening situation in Bangladesh could have implications for Assam as well.

“Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for Assam. The situation is getting worse every day, and atrocities against the Hindu population are increasing. This could have an impact on Assam too,” the Chief Minister said.

He, however, urged people to remain cautious and aware of developments in the neighbouring country. “We need to observe the situation carefully. At the same time, we must give the Hindu population courage and hope,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of a sharp rise in reported attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

In the past 24 hours alone, two Hindu traders were killed in separate incidents in the country’s Narsingdi and Jessore districts. The victims have been identified as Moni Chakraborty (40) and Rana Pratap Bairagi (38), a newspaper editor and businessman.

Responding to questions on the possible presence of terror elements in Assam linked to Bangladesh-based outfits, Sarma said the threat could not be dismissed.

“Jehadi elements are present in Assam. We have been getting proof of this over the past 10 years. There may be more sleeper cells in the state. Assam’s security will remain a matter of concern until the situation improves,” he said.

The security concerns come as central agencies intensify their probe into extremist networks operating in the region.

On Monday, senior officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have begun interrogating 11 suspected terrorists arrested by the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) in a coordinated crackdown across Assam and Tripura.

Police sources said the questioning will not be limited to the NIA, with investigation agencies from other states, including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, also expected to examine the accused in the coming days, indicating possible inter-state linkages.

Earlier in the day, Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 to 27,000 women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyomita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Bokakhat.

“So far, 16 lakh women have been covered under the MMUA. In the next 20 days, we will try to bring another 16 lakh women under the scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would incur a total expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore on the scheme.

He noted that many essential goods and rural economy–linked items currently come from outside the state, and empowering women as small entrepreneurs could help make villages more self-sufficient.

“If women become small entrepreneurs and at least make their own villages self-sufficient, it will give a major boost to the state’s economy. This could add Rs 32,000 crore to Assam’s economy,” Sarma said.

He added that so far, 8 lakh women have become lakhpati baidews, and said doubling that number would significantly strengthen Assam’s rural economy.