Assam to translate Bhupen Hazarika biography into 23 languages, reach millions

Guwahati, June 4: A book chronicling the life of legendary musician and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika will be translated into 23 Indian languages and distributed across four lakh libraries, colleges, universities, and government offices, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the press at Lok Sewa Bhawan, the Chief Minister said the book, authored by noted litterateur Anuradha Sharma Pujari, will also be sent to 10 lakh families across Assam after a peer review process.

Highlighting recent preparations for the maestro’s birth centenary celebrations, Sarma said the core committee held its first meeting on Wednesday.

The committee includes Bhupen Hazarika’s son Tez Hazarika, grandson Sage Hazarika, brother Samar Hazarika, sister-in-law Manisha Hazarika, and other close associates of the legend.

“They shared valuable suggestions which the government will consider and implement where feasible,” Sarma added.

Reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations, the Chief Minister said, “The Prime Minister has accepted the state’s invitation to be the Chief Guest at the inaugural event in Guwahati.”

The state plans to commemorate the birth centenary with year-long events across the country. Sarma also revealed proposals for issuing a commemorative coin in honour of Bhupen Hazarika, with formal requests sent to the Finance Minister and the Reserve Bank of India.

Earlier in April, the Assam Cabinet had approved the constitution of a 50-member committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, to oversee the centenary celebrations beginning September 8. All Northeast chief ministers will be invited as patrons of the committee.

Sarma noted that central programmes will be organised not only in Guwahati but also in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Invitations will be extended to both the President and the Prime Minister for the opening and closing ceremonies.