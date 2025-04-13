Cabinet approves 50-member panel for Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary year celebrations

Guwahati, Apr 13: The State Cabinet on Saturday decided to constitute a 50-member committee headed by the Chief Minister for the year-long celebration of the birth centenary of music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika, which will commence on September 8 this year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all the chief ministers of the Northeast will be invited to be patrons of the committee.

“The central programmes will be organised in Guwahati, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Arunachal Pradesh. The president and the prime minister will be invited to the opening and closing ceremonies,” Sarma said.

One infrastructure project or institution will be named after Dr Hazarika, and the central government will be requested to launch a commemorative coin.

As part of the celebrations, the state government will distribute 10 lakh biographies of Dr Hazarika and give one to each library in the country.

“We are also planning to make a documentary in three languages –English, Assamese, and Hindi. Events will be organised in educational institutions throughout the year,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet also approved the creation of 10 more co-districts – Boko-Chayygoan, Palasbari, Borsola, Rangapara, Makum, Digboi, Teok, Mariani, Dholai and Dudhnoi.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved Rs 250 crore for the eight new cancer hospitals being set up by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in the state.





By

Staff Reporter