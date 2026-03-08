Assam to make record single-day transfer to 40L Orunodoi families on Mar 10

Guwahati, Mar 8: Aiming to extend financial relief to lakhs of families, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, announced that financial assistance of Rs 9,000 will be provided to around 40 lakh beneficiary families under the Orunodoi scheme on March 10.

The announcement was made during a live interaction on social media before the Chief Minister began the seventh day of the "Jana Ashirwad Yatra" in Margherita.

Speaking during the interaction, Sarma said the financial assistance will be distributed to beneficiaries across the state through special meetings organised at the local level.

“On March 10 at 10:30 am, 40 lakh Orunodoi families will receive Rs 9,000. On this occasion, meetings will be organised in panchayats across Assam, including the MSE areas of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, as well as in the VC-DC areas of the Bodoland Territorial Region and ward areas,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma added that beneficiaries will receive the financial assistance during these meetings and urged all eligible families to be present at the designated venues.

“I invite all beneficiaries to attend the meetings. In Assam, there are about 40 lakh Orunodoi beneficiary families, and the total amount to be disbursed will be around Rs 3,600 crore,” Sarma said, noting that the initiative marks one of the largest financial assistance programmes in the state.

The Chief Minister further said such initiatives are possible due to the support and encouragement of the people of Assam.

Earlier, while announcing the DBT disbursement post a cabinet meeting on February 26, Sarma had said that this will be the highest single-day transfer of funds to beneficiaries in the history of Assam.

"Meetings will be held across every panchayat, municipal ward and autonomous council area to mark the distribution. The central programme will take place at Jyoti Bishnu Kala Kendra in Khanapara,” Sarma said.