Assam cabinet clears record single-day Orunodoi DBT; empowers councils

Guwahati, Feb 26: The Assam Cabinet, on Thursday, announced a record DBT disbursement under the Orunodoi scheme. On March 10 at 11 am, around 39.70 lakh beneficiaries will receive a consolidated amount of Rs 9,000 each, amounting to nearly Rs 3,600 crore in a single day.

“This will be the highest single-day transfer of funds to beneficiaries in the history of Assam. Meetings will be held across every panchayat, municipal ward and autonomous council area to mark the distribution. The central programme will take place at Jyoti Bishnu Kala Kendra in Khanapara,” Sarma said.

The Cabinet also approved a major policy decision to decentralise power and transfer initial tender authority to autonomous councils, while also announcing the highest-ever Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the state’s history.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the press after a cabinet meet, said the Cabinet has decided to empower the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council by granting them authority over preliminary tender processes for smaller projects.

“The Cabinet has decided to transfer powers in a decentralised manner to BTC, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. For works related to PWD, water resources, flood control or irrigation costing below Rs 10 crore, the initial tender process will be handled by these councils,” Sarma said.

He clarified that while the final settlement will remain with the state government, the authority to issue preliminary tenders will lie with the respective councils.

“This will significantly fasten the implementation of government schemes in BTC and other Sixth Schedule areas. This proposal was placed before us by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and the Cabinet has approved it,” he added.

Boost to tea workers

Regarding tea garden workers, Sarma said a tripartite meeting with stakeholders had decided to align wages with the new labour codes introduced by the Centre.

“From April 1, 2026, the daily wage of tea garden workers will be increased by Rs 30. Accordingly, workers in the Brahmaputra Valley will receive Rs 280 per day, while those in the Barak Valley will get Rs 258,” he said.

The Cabinet also took several developmental and economic decisions.

Industrial & Hospitality Push

• Incentives approved for an integrated shipyard and container shipping line in Guwahati.

• Clearance for a five-star hotel in Silchar.

Both projects are expected to generate significant employment.

Education & Agriculture

• Administrative approval for a College of Agriculture in Patharkandi, aimed at strengthening higher education and supporting farmers in the Barak Valley.

Land & Infrastructure

• Land allotment to 326 beneficiaries under Mission Basundhara.

• Approval of a Rs 519 crore NABARD loan for infrastructure development in border and Sixth Schedule areas.

• Reduction in VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to improve connectivity and boost tourism.

Healthcare & Women’s Empowerment

• Launch of ASHA Express scheme to provide scooties to over 33,000 ASHA workers and supervisors to enhance healthcare delivery.

• Sanction of the second instalment of Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) from March 11.