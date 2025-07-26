Assam to draft state-specific heat action plan; focus on schools

Guwahati, July 26: With extraordinary heat becoming a new norm in summer, the State government is contemplating on a SOP and Heat Action Plan to cope with the phenomenon. At least 17 departments and agencies – Education, Power, Women and Child Development, Assam Climate Change Management Society, Home and Political, Transport, Labour, Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture, Housing and Urban Affairs, Environment and Forest, PNRD, Irrigation, PHED, Sports and Youth Welfare, Tea Tribe and Adivasi Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary – have been asked to prepare a relevant Assam-specific heat action plan.

The departments have been asked to present their specific plans on July 28. The plans prepared by the departments will be integrated into the Heat Action Plan for Assam.

Revenue and Disaster Management secretary Meenakshi Das Nath also directed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to create specific extreme heat-related awareness materials.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been asked to identify schools which have electricity shortage and lack sufficient cooling appliances.

The Power department will verify the list given by DDMAs and take necessary measures in collaboration with the Department of School Education for installation of solar panels as alternative source of energy.

Meanwhile, amidst a huge deficit in monsoon rainfall, the State continued to reel under abnormal summer temperature on Friday, a day after a police constable died due to suspected heat stroke in the capital city.

Yesterday, Guwahati recorded 37.6 degrees, the fifth highest maximum temperature for the month ever. The highest-ever maximum temperature (38.4 degrees) for the month was also recorded this year on 13th. Nine out of top ten July temperatures, experienced by Guwahati, had been registered after 2018.

Jorhat and Dibrugarh had last month broken their June maximum temperature records.



