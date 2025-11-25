Assam tables polygamy ban Bill; covers abettors & out-of-state violators

Guwahati, Nov 25: The Assam government, on Tuesday, introduced the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 on the first day of the Assembly’s winter session, proposing strict penalties for entering into or hiding a second marriage while the first is still valid.

The draft law will apply across the state, except in Sixth Schedule areas, and will not cover members of Scheduled Tribes as defined under Article 342 of the Constitution.

The Bill makes polygamy a criminal offence, carrying up to seven years’ imprisonment and up to 10 years, if a person hides an existing marriage.

It also brings gaonburahs, village heads, qazis, parents and legal guardians under its scope. Anyone who “wilfully hides, neglects or unreasonably delays” reporting information about such marriages may be punished under the same sections as the main offenders. Repeat offenders and abettors will also face penalties.

The Bill also has a far-reaching provision that significantly expands the scope of its jurisdiction beyond residents of the state.

A key clause states, "Any person who, before the commencement of the Act, has been ordinarily residing in the state of Assam and who willingly and knowingly enters into a polygamous marriage, outside the State of Assam, after the commencement of this Act, shall also be punishable under the provisions of this Act."

The Bill also extends to people who live outside Assam but own immovable property in the state or receive state-funded benefits, subsidies or welfare support.

The legislation gives police officers the power to intervene before a prohibited marriage takes place.

Once the police receive information about an impending polygamous ceremony, the officer in charge, or an officer not below the rank of Sub-Inspector, must reach the location, declare the ceremony illegal, disperse the gathering and try to stop the marriage.

The Bill also provides a mechanism for compensation to women affected by polygamous marriages. A designated authority will be notified to process applications and disburse compensation.

Marriages contracted before the Act comes into force will not be affected, as long as they follow existing personal or customary laws and have valid proof.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the Bill aims to “prohibit and eliminate practices of polygamy,” protect women from hardship and “streamline the society".