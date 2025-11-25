Polygamy ban, animal cruelty bills among over 11 introduced in Assembly on Day 1

Guwahati, Nov 25: Following heated discussions after the Assam Assembly took up an adjournment motion on the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg at the start of Day 1 of the five-day winter session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several cabinet ministers introduced over 11 bills on Tuesday.

Covering sectors such as education, land administration, policing, taxation and community councils, the House saw a flurry of legislative business before proceedings were adjourned for the day amid uproar over Rupohi legislator Nurul Huda’s alleged manhandling of Deputy Speaker Numal Momin during the budget session on March 24, 2025.

Among the bills introduced, the most significant was the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, placed by Chief Minister Sarma and aimed at banning polygamy across the state.

The bill was tabled in the absence of Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal legislators, who had walked out following the adjournment discussion on Garg’s death. It will be taken up for discussion and passage at a later date.

In a major development, the government laid in the House the long-pending Mehta Commission Report (1984) and the T.P. Tiwary Commission Report, both related to the 1983 poll violence and the Nellie massacre.

Printed copies of the Tiwary Commission report were distributed to members, though no discussion was scheduled on either report.

Sarma also placed the Assam Police Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Assam Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2025, both intended to bolster state security and enhance emergency response systems.

This was followed by Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Pijush Hazarika introducing two community-focused legislations, namely the Motok Autonomous Council Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Moran Autonomous Council Amendment Bill, 2025.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta introduced the Assam Satra Prevention and Development Commission Bill, 2025, noting that it draws from Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

He also tabled a series of land-related bills, including the Indian Stamp Act Amendment Act, 2025, the Registration (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025, and the Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holding Amendment Act, 2025.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu introduced two major higher education bills - the Rabindranath Tagore University Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Sui-ka-pha University Bill, 2025.

Other bills placed during the day included the Assam Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Promotion and Facilitation Amendment Bill, 2025, introduced by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora; the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Minister Krishnendu Pal; and the Assam Cooperative Society Amendment Bill, 2025, placed by Minister Jogen Mohan.

Later in the day, the proceedings grew heated when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary accused Congress MLA Nurul Huda of manhandling Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on March 24, 2025.

Opposition members denied the allegation and demanded CCTV footage, questioning how a Privilege Committee report had been submitted without sharing evidence. They sought a fresh discussion before any action was taken.

As arguments escalated across the benches, Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the House, announcing that the Winter Session will reconvene on Wednesday at 9:30 am.

List of key Bills introduced on Day 1: