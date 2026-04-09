Assam records 85.13% turnout by 6 pm, rural belts outshine urban centres

Guwahati, April 9: Grey, rain-laden skies marked polling day across Assam on April 9, but neither drizzle nor overcast conditions deterred voters from turning out in large numbers to shape the state’s political future.

Voting officially concluded at 5 pm, though long queues persisted outside several polling stations well into the evening, reflecting sustained enthusiasm among voters.

The Election Commission of India recorded a robust 85.13% turnout by 6 pm, surpassing the 82.04% recorded in the 2021 Assembly elections, signalling heightened public participation in this closely watched contest.

Several constituencies witnessing exceptionally high participation, particularly in lower Assam and central districts.

Leading the charts, Dalgaon (94.57%), Jaleshwar (94.31%), Srijangram (94.33%), Mankachar (94.08%), and Golakganj (93.42%) emerged as the top performers, reflecting robust voter enthusiasm.

Close behind were Laharighat (93.44%), Chenga (93.38%), and Goalpara East (92.79%), indicating a strong turnout trend across multiple regions.

The highest participation was largely concentrated in:

Dhubri and Goalpara region (Golakganj, Jaleshwar, Mankachar, Goalpara East)

Barpeta belt (Chenga, Pakabetbari, Mandia)

Darrang–Morigaon stretch (Dalgaon, Laharighat)

These areas consistently crossed the 90% mark, forming the core high-turnout cluster in this phase.

Guwahati constituencies lag behind

In contrast, constituencies under the Guwahati region recorded comparatively lower turnout:

Dimoria: 80.52%

Dispur: 73.98%

Guwahati Central: 75.23%

Jalukbari: 80.83%

New Guwahati: 71.27%

Urban voting trends remained subdued compared to rural belts, continuing a familiar pattern of lower participation in metropolitan constituencies.

Overall, the data highlights a clear rural-urban divide, with interior and riverine constituencies driving the state’s high polling percentage, while Guwahati’s urban segments trailed behind.

Steady rise in turnout

The state earlier in the daytime recorded a steady rise in voter participation, with turnout reaching 59.63% by 1 pm, as long queues persisted across polling stations despite intermittent rain in several districts.

Voters highlighted development, governance, and employment as key concerns, while many described voting as a vital democratic responsibility.

Several polling centres reflected a festive atmosphere with decorations, selfie points and special arrangements for elderly and differently-abled voters, supported by accessibility measures such as wheelchair assistance.

Minor disruptions reported

The polling in Assam was comparatively peaceful barring sporadic instances of poll violence and EVM snags, which officials promptly addressed.

A tragic incident was reported from Sonitpur’s Naduar constituency, where a polling official died on duty, while a clash between political workers in Golaghat was swiftly contained by security personnel.

According to police, nine people were held in connection with election-related violence at three places, Tamulpur, Sivasagar and Golaghat in Assam till 1 pm.

Authorities maintained that these incidents had minimal impact on the overall voting process.

Large scale electoral exercise

Prominent leaders and candidates cast their votes across the state, with enthusiasm visible in districts such as Hailakandi, Chirang, Biswanath, and Kokrajhar, where early queues formed.

From 17.93% turnout at 9 am, polling gathered momentum through the day across all 126 constituencies, involving over 2.49 crore voters and 722 candidates.

Early trends indicated a smooth and orderly process, with voter turnout expected to rise further in the later hours.