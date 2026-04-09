Poll violence erupts in Dibrugarh’s Khowang, BJP-AJP trade charges

Dibrugarh, Apr 9: Tension flared in Assam’s Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh district on Thursday after alleged poll-related violence broke out at Kutuha during ongoing voting, with supporters of the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the BJP trading charges over the incident.

According to the BJP, a group of AJP supporters attacked party workers at a residence near the house of party MLA Chakradhar Gogoi.

Several people were reportedly injured, including Prahlad Pandey, a BJP functionary from Jharkhand.

Condemning the incident, Gogoi alleged a series of attacks by AJP workers in the constituency. “Since yesterday, goons associated with AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi have been targeting BJP workers in the Khowang constituency. They attacked at Halodhibari yesterday, and today they vandalised my office and assaulted our workers. Even women staff was attacked, and their clothes were torn,” he said.





Warning of escalation, the MLA said an FIR would be filed naming the accused. “If no action is taken promptly, I will personally lead a blockade of the four-lane National Highway at Kutuha. The blockade will continue until the accused are arrested,” he added.

Amid the unrest, BJP workers allegedly vandalised a Bolero vehicle in retaliation, further heightening tensions in the area. Party supporters later blocked the four-lane National Highway at Kutuha, demanding immediate arrests.

Recounting the incident, injured BJP worker Prahlad Pandey claimed the attack was unprovoked. “We visit different constituencies during elections to observe and understand local culture. Today, some AJP miscreants tried to kill me. Without any provocation, they began assaulting me. Around 20 people attacked me and even tried to strangle me,” he alleged.

Supporters of both parties blamed each other for triggering the violence, though the AJP had not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report.

Senior police officials reached the spot, and efforts were underway to bring the situation under control as polling continued in the constituency.