Assam polls: UPPL ups ante in BTR after NDA split, targets gains across key seats

Kokrajhar, Mar 28: With just days left for polling, campaigning in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has intensified, with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) going all out after snapping ties with the NDA and opting for a solo contest across key constituencies.

The party has stepped up its outreach, holding a series of rallies across five constituencies in Kokrajhar district, namely Gossaigaon, Parbatjhora, Dotma, Baukhungri and Kokrajhar, as it seeks to consolidate support ahead of the elections.

Addressing a rally in Dotma on Friday, Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma defended the party’s decision to break away from the NDA, asserting that the move has strengthened the UPPL’s position.

“UPPL has no alliance now with either Congress or BJP. We had joined the NDA with the goal of peace, but the NDA itself abandoned that goal. This is no loss for us; rather, we are in a secure position. The loss will be NDA’s,” Brahma said.

He added that in the previous BTC elections, the UPPL’s alliance with the NDA had alienated sections of anti-BJP voters, while consolidated voting helped the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) secure more seats.

“This time, voters are firmly behind the UPPL,” he said.

Brahma claimed that the party is in a strong position across multiple constituencies, including Dotma, Kokrajhar, Parbatjhora, Baukhungri, Gossaigaon, Udalguri and Tamulpur.

Taking a swipe at NDA candidate Biswajit Daimary, he questioned the shift in his constituency.

“If he is truly strong, why did he leave his own constituency? If he had worked well as Speaker and MLA, why did he come to contest from Tamulpur again?” Brahma said.

UPPL president and former BTC chief Pramod Boro led a major rally from South Dotma to the memorial of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in support of party candidate Raju Kumar Narzary.

“People from all communities are rallying behind the UPPL. Voters in Dotma want change,” Boro said, expressing confidence that Narzary would win by a “large margin”.

He reiterated that the party is contesting on its “own strength” and predicted a strong showing across the BTR.

BPF counters with inductions

Meanwhile, the BPF sought to demonstrate its own momentum, with several leaders and members, including the general secretary of the Alternative Party of Boroland, joining the party at its Kokrajhar office on Friday.

Welcoming the new entrants, senior BPF leader Khampa Borgoyary said more leaders would join in the coming days and asserted that the NDA would secure victory in at least 15 BTC constituencies.

With the UPPL contesting independently after its split from the NDA, the elections in the BTR have taken on added significance, setting the stage for a direct contest between the UPPL and the NDA-backed BPF.