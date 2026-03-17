Assam polls: UPPL names seven in first list; Pramod Boro to contest from Tamulpur

Kokrajhar, March 17: Amid strain and uncertainty over whether the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections as part of the NDA alliance, the party released its first list of candidates for the 2026 polls, announcing nominees for seven constituencies.

The party, which plans to contest in 15 constituencies, has announced names for seven seats in its first phase during a press conference held at its headquarters in Kokrajhar on Monday.

The list features several key leaders, with sitting Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary being renominated.

Party president Pramod Boro will contest from Tamulpur, while Aninda Basumatary has been fielded from Gossaigaon.

Raju Kumar Narzary will contest from Dotma, Nerson Boro from Bhergaon, former ABSU president Dipen Boro from Udalguri, and three-time MLA Kamalsing Narzary from Bijni.

Addressing the press, UPPL general secretary Raju Kumar Narzary exuded confidence in the party’s prospects.

“We are confident of securing a strong mandate from the people. Our candidates represent grassroots leadership and the aspirations of the region,” he said.

The party reiterated that the remaining candidates for the other constituencies will be announced in due course.

In a parallel development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the transfer and posting of several IAS officers as District Election Officers (DEOs) in Assam in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to the directive, P Uday Praveen (IAS-2016) has been posted as DEO of Kokrajhar, Srishti Singh (IAS-2021) in Majuli, Kimnei Changsan (IAS-2014) in Baksa, Madhusudan Nath (IAS-2014) in Chirang, and Jay Vikash (IAS-2021) in Udalguri.

The Commission has issued strict instructions regarding compliance.

“The Government of Assam is directed to implement the postings with immediate effect and submit a compliance report regarding the joining of the officers by 3:00 PM on March 17, 2026,” the order stated.

It further emphasized election neutrality.

“Officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related assignment till completion of the election process,” the directive added.

The reshuffle is seen as part of the ECI’s efforts to ensure free and fair elections across the state.