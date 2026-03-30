Assam polls: Election Commission clears over 26,000 electors for home voting

Guwahati, Mar 30: With the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, over 26,000 electors in the state have been approved to avail the home voting facility, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The facility, introduced under Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, enables voters aged above 85 and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to cast their votes through postal ballots from their residences.

In Assam, 19,774 elderly voters and 6,638 PwD electors have been cleared for home voting so far. While around 19.32% of eligible senior citizens have opted for the facility, the figure stands at 3.23% among PwD voters, a statement from the ECI said, on Monday.

Across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, over 2.37 lakh electors have been approved for home voting, reflecting a growing uptake of the facility among vulnerable voter groups. Kerala accounts for the largest share, while Assam’s figures indicate a steady but more moderate participation rate.

Officials said the process is already underway in various constituencies and will be completed by April 5.

Polling teams, accompanied by security personnel and videographers, are visiting voters’ residences to ensure transparency while maintaining the secrecy of the ballot.

Electors are informed of the schedule in advance, and a second visit is planned if a voter is unavailable during the initial round.

Candidates and recognised political parties have also been notified of the visits and may depute representatives to observe the process.

Authorities added that elderly and PwD voters who have not opted for home voting will be provided assistance at polling stations, including wheelchairs and volunteers, to ensure a smooth voting experience.

The initiative is part of the ECI’s broader push to enhance accessibility and participation in the electoral process, particularly among vulnerable sections, as Assam heads into a crucial election phase.