Assam Polls 2026: Home voting in Kamrup from March 30

AMINGAON, March 30: The Kamrup district administration will provide home voting facilities for absentee voters, including specially abled voters and senior citizens (85+), across six LACs.

The home voting process will be conducted from March 30 to April 1, 2026, enabling eligible voters who are unable to visit polling stations due to age or physical challenges to exercise their right to vote from their homes.

Polling teams will visit the residences of voters as per the notified schedule. All eligible voters are requested to remain present at their registered addresses on the scheduled dates and extend cooperation to polling teams.

2nd randomization conducted: In view of the forthcoming General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, the 2nd randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units was successfully conducted today at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup.

The randomization process was carried out through EMS 2.0 in a completely transparent manner, ensuring free and fair allocation of EVMs and VVPATs to the assembly constituencies and polling stations. The exercise was conducted in the presence of representatives of recognized national and State political parties, ensuring transparency and accountability at every stage.

The process was supervised by General Observers Devendra Kumar Pandey, along with Dr S Bharati Dasan, District Commissioner & District Election Officer, Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, along with the returning officers of the six LACs of Kamrup district, who were also present during the proceedings.

Candidates and representatives of political parties actively participated and observed the process.

This randomization marks a crucial step in strengthening the integrity and credibility of the electoral process. All guidelines of the Election Commission of India were strictly adhered to during the procedure.

“Transparency and fairness are the cornerstones of our electoral process. The successful conduct of the second randomization reflects our commitment to uphold the integrity of elections. We are ensuring that every step is conducted in a systematic, secure, and impartial manner,” the District Commissioner said.

ANN Service