Assam polls: Cachar tags 95 polling stations ‘critical’, ramps up security

Silchar, March 17: Setting the tone for a closely monitored and participation-driven electoral exercise, the Cachar district administration has identified 95 polling stations as “critical”, rolling out an extensive preparedness plan aimed at ensuring a secure, transparent and high-turnout election.

At an all-party meeting held at the DC’s Conference Hall in Silchar, District Commissioner and District Election Officer Aayush Garg said 35 of the polling stations are being tagged as “critical” due to “unusually high voter turnout”, while detailing the district’s preparedness.

“Of Cachar's 1,732 polling stations, 95 have been identified as critical following a detailed review of past electoral data and security assessments. Of these, 35 polling stations were flagged based on unusually high voter turnout exceeding 90% and skewed voting patterns favouring a single candidate, prompting authorities to bring them under enhanced surveillance," he said.

The remaining 60 have been categorised as sensitive based on inputs from police and intelligence agencies, he added.

Further, Garg informed that in a significant logistical shift, polling personnel across all seven Assembly constituencies will be dispatched simultaneously two days ahead of polling.

The move, a departure from the earlier phased-deployment system, is expected to streamline arrangements and allow sufficient time for on-ground preparedness, he said.

As of Tuesday, 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force have been deployed in the district. Authorities indicated that additional forces may be requisitioned depending on evolving requirements.

The administration is also focusing on increasing voter turnout from the previous 81% in 2021. "We are expecting an increase by 2-3%. Specifically, we are targeting the 18-year-plus voters. Overall, our target is to touch 85% turnout this time,” Garg maintained.

Additionally, in areas with connectivity constraints, 18 polling stations will be covered via CCTV surveillance.

Moreover, in a push towards gender inclusivity, nearly 400 polling stations will be operated entirely by women personnel, the DC said.

Meanwhile, dedicated monitoring teams, comprising officials from the police and civil administration, have been tasked with tracking and acting against false or provocative content.