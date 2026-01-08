Assam polls 2026: CM names Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana picks; seat-sharing by Feb 15

Guwahati, Jan 8: With political parties in Assam still playing their cards close to the chest on seat-sharing, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, put a clear timeline on the ruling alliance’s strategy, announcing that the BJP will finalise its seat-sharing arrangement with allies by February 15.

What set the declaration apart was that Sarma paired it with early candidate announcements, signalling the BJP’s intent to move ahead decisively.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan programme in Lakhimpur, the Chief Minister confirmed Manob Deka as the BJP candidate for Lakhimpur, a day after announcing Naba Doley for Dhakuakhana.

“I don’t give hints. Wherever it is possible, I announce the candidate openly. Yesterday it was Naba Doley for Dhakuakhana, and today it is Manob Deka for Lakhimpur,” Sarma told the press.

The BJP’s announcement marks only the second declaration of candidacy in the state so far. Earlier this month, Raijor Dal named its candidate for the Margherita constituency, even as most parties continue to hold back on public commitments.

Turning to alliance negotiations within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Sarma said the BJP would amicably resolve seat-sharing issues with its long-time ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), within the February 15 deadline.

Responding to AGP’s demands to contest from certain constituencies, he stressed that coalition politics allowed space for negotiation.

“No one has the right to stop another party from making demands. Wherever we will ally, that will be decided before February 15. If AGP wants to field candidates in some seats, they are free to do so. We will compete in a friendly manner,” he said.

Sarma underlined that the BJP would not pressure AGP to withdraw candidates.

“We respect AGP. We will not force the party to withdraw candidates. Where we will not field candidates that too will be decided within February 15” he added.

The Chief Minister also used the occasion to take aim at the Opposition, claiming rival parties were largely absent from the political field.

“When we were in the Opposition, we were on the ground day and night. But now the Opposition is nowhere to be seen. They have given up,” he remarked.

Sharpening his attack on the Congress, Sarma questioned the party’s relevance in Assam’s current political landscape, alleging it had lost its mass base.

With early candidate announcements and a firm deadline for alliance decisions, the BJP appears keen to seize the initiative well ahead of the Assembly elections.