Congress has lost mass base, irrelevant in Assam: CM Sarma ahead of 2026 polls

Guwahati, Jan 8: Ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the principal Opposition Congress, questioning the party’s relevance in the state and alleging that it has lost its mass base.

Addressing the media in Lakhimpur after a welfare scheme seed-capital distribution programme under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyomita Abhijan (MMUA), Sarma expressed surprise that the Congress continues to be treated as a serious political force.

“After 75 years, I am surprised that people still take the Congress seriously and that the media continues to ask questions about them. What relevance does the party really have today?” he said.

Targeting the Congress’s welfare record, the Chief Minister referred to women beneficiaries and alleged that many had not received benefits during previous Congress governments.

“When we speak to women beneficiaries today, they say they did not receive anything when the Congress was in power. That itself exposes the reality of their governance,” he said.

Sarma further claimed that the Congress’s electoral support base no longer reflects the aspirations of indigenous Assamese people.

“Who votes for the Congress today? It is largely illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Beyond that, the party has no real support or relevance,” he alleged.

Accusing the Opposition of being absent on the ground, Sarma contrasted the situation with his own party’s role when it was not in power.

“When we were in the Opposition, we were constantly on the streets and among the people. Today’s Opposition is nowhere to be seen. I do not see any influence of the Opposition because I do not see them working in the field at all,” he said.

In a sharp remark, the Chief Minister said he felt sympathy for members of the minority community, alleging that they were caught in a cycle of political exploitation.

“I feel pity for the miyas. They are made to give money and votes to the Congress and then are left to face eviction. This politics of false promises has harmed them the most,” he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Sarma laid foundation stones for a series of development initiatives in Lakhimpur, underscoring the government’s focus on infrastructure-led growth.

He laid the foundation stone for a 4 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant worth Rs 9.90 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The project will cover all 21 wards of Lakhimpur town, enable scientific wastewater management and allow the reuse of treated water for public spaces, contributing to long-term environmental sustainability and public health.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the new Lakhimpur District Commissioner’s office.

The integrated multi-storey complex, to be built over 20 bighas at a cost of Rs 51.62 crore, will bring key government offices under one roof, significantly improving administrative efficiency, accessibility and public convenience.

In the education sector, a new milestone was marked with the dedication of the Joyhing campus of the Model Residential School under North Lakhimpur University.

Spread across 32 bighas and constructed at a cost of over Rs 30 crore, the campus features modern classrooms, hostels and academic facilities aimed at expanding access to quality education and fostering holistic student development.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for the Na-Ali–Kalita Gaon Chariali road under Asom Mala 3.0. The Rs 40.44 crore project is expected to improve connectivity between Dhakuakhana, Dhemaji and Majuli, reduce travel time, ease congestion in North Lakhimpur and boost regional mobility and economic growth.