Assam polls 2026: BJP turns to people for manifesto, launches feedback drive

Guwahati, Jan 10: With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections inching closer, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, formally kicked off the process of drafting its election manifesto by inviting public suggestions and feedback.

The initiative was launched at the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati by party state president Dilip Saikia, signalling the beginning of consultations for the party’s Sankalp Patra ahead of the high-stakes polls.

Rolled out under the slogan “Raijor Akankha–BJP’r Protishruti”, the campaign seeks to capture the aspirations and expectations of the people of Assam and reflect them in the manifesto to be unveiled closer to the elections.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Saikia said a dedicated manifesto committee would scrutinise each suggestion received from citizens.

“From today onwards, our committee will carefully examine public inputs, one by one, on how the state should be developed over the next five years and how our commitments can be translated into action. Wherever feasible, these suggestions will find a place in the manifesto,” he said.

The launch event was attended by Election Management Committee convenor and MP Pradan Barua, along with Sankalp Patra Drafting Committee convenors and ministers Ranjit Kumar Das and Dr Ranoj Pegu.

To widen participation, the BJP has opened multiple channels for feedback, including dedicated phone numbers, email submissions and the BJP Assam Sankalp website, encouraging citizens from across the state to contribute their views.

“Give a missed call to 7002126126 and submit suggestions through the link received. Visit http://bjpassamsankalp2026.com to share suggestions online,” Siakia said.

The move comes amid parallel efforts by the principal Opposition Congress, which had launched its own outreach campaign, “Raijor Podulit, Raijor Dal”, on December 6, 2025.

The Congress initiative aims to prepare a people-centric manifesto based on consultations conducted across all 35 districts of Assam.

Unlike the BJP’s digital and telephonic outreach, the Congress has opted for door-to-door interactions, with party workers visiting households to gather feedback directly from voters.

Addressing a press conference in Chirang district in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Sunday, Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the Congress views its manifesto as a serious political commitment rather than a campaign tool.

“Election manifestos are often brushed aside by leaders like Amit Shah as mere ‘jumlas’ meant to attract voters. The Congress does not treat its manifesto that way. We take it seriously,” Saikia had previously, said.

He added that the party has introduced QR codes and suggestion boxes across districts to allow people to share their concerns and aspirations.

With both major parties stepping up public outreach, the battle for Assam’s political narrative ahead of 2026 is clearly gathering momentum.