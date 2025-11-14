Assam Police records 2% obesity rate in annual BMI drive

Guwahati, Nov 14: Over 2 percent of Assam Police personnel are in the ‘obese’ category as per the annual Body Mass Index (BMI) test for the force, conducted for the third year.

Assam Police, sharing the figure in a post on the microblogging website, maintained that there has been a drop in the BMI over previous years.

BMI is a measurement of a person's weight with respect to his or her height. According to the World Health Organization, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese.

“Fitter khaki, stronger force! In this year’s Annual BMI Drive, out of 73,317 personnel screened, only 2.06 per cent fell in the obese category, a steady drop from previous phases,” the post said.“ The force is getting leaner, quicker, and mission ready. Assam Police keeps raising the scale,” it added.

The BMI test was introduced in 2023 to ensure a fitter a police force.

Earlier on August 16, the Assam Police launched a statewide BMI testing drive for its officers and personnel.

The programme began at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) headquarters in Kahilipara and was carried out in phases across various districts, till the first week of September.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, along with other senior officers, personally oversaw the launch of the drive.

“When we conduct BMI testing, police personnel become more conscious about their health. Policing is a stressful job—our officials often do not get timely meals or adequate sleep, which impacts their well-being. BMI testing helps them understand what is good for their health,” Singh said.

The DGP further emphasised that fitness of police personnel extends beyond individual benefits.

“If a police official remains healthy, their family also stays secure. Illness often means hospital visits and expenses. Creating health awareness within the force not only reduces such risks but also ensures they look smart and confident in uniform,” Singh added.





With inputs from PTI