Assam police launch statewide BMI testing drive to promote fitness among personnel

Guwahati, Aug 16: As part of the government’s ongoing initiative to promote better health and fitness within the force, Assam Police, on Saturday, launched a statewide Body Mass Index (BMI) testing drive for its officers and personnel.

The programme began at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) headquarters in Kahilipara and will be carried out in phases across various districts, continuing until the first week of September.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, along with other senior officers, personally oversaw the launch of the drive.

“When we conduct BMI testing, police personnel become more conscious about their health. Policing is a stressful job—our officials often do not get timely meals or adequate sleep, which impacts their well-being. BMI testing helps them understand what is good for their health,” Singh said.

The DGP further emphasised that fitness of police personnel extends beyond individual benefits.

“If a police official remains healthy, their family also stays secure. Illness often means hospital visits and expenses. Creating health awareness within the force not only reduces such risks but also ensures they look smart and confident in uniform,” Singh added.

A similar drive was launched in May 2024, when then DGP GP Singh announced that police personnel with a BMI above 30 would be given three months to reduce weight, failing which they would be offered voluntary retirement, except in cases of genuine medical conditions such as thyroid disorders.