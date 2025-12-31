Assam man arrested in Kerala for spreading extremist ideology online

Thrissur, Dec 31: Kerala police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Assam for allegedly attempting to spread extremist ideology through social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Roshidul Islam, was arrested from the Kaipamangalam police station limits in central Kerala. Police said he had been residing in the area for nearly two years and was employed with a private firm at the time of his arrest.

According to investigators, Roshidul allegedly shared online content that promoted religious hatred and reflected an inclination towards extremist and terrorist ideologies.

Police further claimed that preliminary investigations indicated he was in contact with individuals based outside India, including in Bangladesh, through phone calls and social media platforms.

Officials also alleged that Roshidul had attempted to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan, based on information gathered so far. Police said further investigation is underway to verify the extent of his alleged links and activities.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of extremist networks operating in Assam and the Northeast. Earlier on Tuesday, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, revealed fresh details on the methods and reach of extremist organisations in the region.

Addressing a press conference at the Jyoti–Bishnu Kala Mandir in Khanapara,Guwahati, STF chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta said investigations had uncovered a highly structured extremist ecosystem operating both online and offline, with strong transnational linkages.

Mahanta said extremist outfits, including modules linked to the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), were systematically indoctrinating sympathisers using encrypted digital platforms.

One such group, titled ‘Purvo Akash’, functioned as a key communication, propaganda and recruitment channel, he said, with ideological material circulated to radicalise sympathisers.

Earlier on Monday, simultaneous operations in Assam, West Bengal and Tripura, led to the arrest of 11 alleged terrorists, including 10 in Assam and one in Tripura. Those arrested in Assam are currently being interrogated as investigations continue.

