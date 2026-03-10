Assam govt transfers Rs 3,600 crore to 40 lakh families under Orunodoi 3.0

Guwahati, March 10: In what the state government described as the largest single-day direct benefit transfer (DBT) rollout in Assam’s history, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, announced the disbursal of Rs 9,000 each to 40 lakh beneficiary families under the Orunodoi Scheme 3.0.

Addressing a gathering at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Khanapara, Sarma said more than Rs 3,600 crore would be directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

“Today alone, more than Rs 3,600 crore has been distributed directly to beneficiaries. Such a huge amount being rolled out in a single day has never happened before in Assam,” Sarma told the press, on the sidelines of the event.

The consolidated amount includes Rs 5,000 covering four months of assistance under the scheme and an additional Rs 4,000 provided in view of the upcoming Bohag Bihu celebrations.

The Chief Minister said the first phase of the scheme had covered around 18 lakh women, although he acknowledged that there were irregularities during its initial implementation.

“Today that number has reached 40 lakh beneficiaries and each beneficiary receives Rs 1,250 per month,” he said.

Launched to support women from economically weaker households, the Orunodoi scheme initially provided Rs 830 per month, prioritising widows, unmarried, divorced or separated women, and women with disabilities or serious illnesses.

According to Sarma, around 90% of eligible women are currently availing the benefits, while the remaining beneficiaries would be covered if the BJP forms the next government in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister said that if re-elected, his government plans to provide free essential ration items, including pulses, salt, sugar and mustard oil, to eligible families. “Gradually, we will also provide half a kilogram of tea leaves,” he added.

Sarma also said that the government aims to expand the initiative beyond a welfare scheme into a broader support system for families. “Instead of a mere scheme, we want to take it forward as an ‘Orunodoi Poriyal’,” he said.

Sarma further said the government’s next term would focus on creating two lakh government jobs in the state.

Speaking to the press after the event, the Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on opposition leaders, claiming that Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain would weaken the Congress party.

“The way the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Congress ensures that Narendra Modi remains Prime Minister, similarly the BJP government in Assam will continue as long as Hussain and Gogoi remain in the Congress,” Sarma said.

He added that he had “never seen such destructive politicians” in his life.