Assam govt rolls out 24/7 helplines for students amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Guwahati, May 10: The Assam government has issued a set of emergency helpline numbers for students from the state studying outside Assam, in light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The announcement, made on Saturday, encourages all Assam-based students studying across India to reach out for any kind of assistance.

The state government has made available multiple contact numbers at Assam Bhawan in New Delhi, which will be operational 24/7 for emergency support.

“This is to inform all the students hailing from Assam, studying in different parts of India, that they may contact the following telephone numbers of Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, in case of any help/assistance,” the statement from the Assam Government said.

The emergency numbers are as follows:

Ranadip Kumar Dam, ACS, Joint Secretary, GAD & OSD, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi: 9874355305

Vinod Kalita, House Manager, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi: 8920570507

Emergency Student Helpline Number: 011-23010298, 26877111.

The state government assured that these numbers would be available round-the-clock, catering to any emergency, whether related to safety concerns or logistical assistance.

This step comes amidst increasing concerns about the safety of Indian citizens, particularly in border states, as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise following recent hostilities.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing the situation, condemned Pakistan’s misinformation campaign and its consistent targeting of civilian areas in India, especially in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Misri also highlighted the tragic loss of life caused by Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, which resulted in the death of Additional District Development Commissioner Rajkumar Thapa.

He also confirmed reports of damage and injuries in other regions like Firozepur and Jalandhar, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

With the current environment becoming increasingly volatile, the authorities are urging everyone to stay informed and alert, particularly in areas where tensions are high.









In light of the evolving situation, Government of Assam has set up a dedicated helpline at Assam Bhawan , New Delhi for our students studying outside the State. pic.twitter.com/A28otHTw5c — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 10, 2025



