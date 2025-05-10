India slams Islamabad's ‘tissue of lies’, rebuts claims of airbase strikes

Guwahati, May 10: In a strongly worded rebuttal to what it called a deliberate disinformation campaign, the Indian government on Saturday slammed Pakistan for spreading falsehoods amidst rising tensions between the two countries.

At a press briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri — flanked by Wing Commander Vymika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi — firmly dismissed Pakistan’s recent claims of striking Indian military targets.

“Pakistani claims of activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation and propaganda. And on top of that, this is peddled by Pakistan state agencies,” said Foreign Secretary Misri.

Calling the allegations “completely false”, Misri specifically addressed claims made by Pakistani authorities about attacks on several Indian Air Force bases and infrastructure.

“The claim about the destruction of the Air Force Station in Sirsa — completely false. The allegation regarding the Air Force Station in Suratgarh — also entirely untrue. The claims about destroying S-400 base in Adampur, large section of critical infra, power and cyber system being destroyed – completely false,” he clarified.

Urging Indian citizens to remain alert and not fall prey to orchestrated misinformation, Misri said, “This tissue of lies that is being peddled by the Pakistani state is for obvious purposes.” He also pointed to what he described as Pakistan’s “wanton campaign” of targeting civilian areas, especially in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is also on its part consistent attempt to show discord between communities in India,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary confirmed that Pakistani shelling in Rajouri earlier on Saturday resulted in the death of Additional District Development Commissioner Rajkumar Thapa. “We have also observed overnight damage to property and injuries to civilians in Firozepur and Jalandhar among other places,” Misri added.

He dismissed as "ludicrous" Pakistani claims that India fired missiles toward Amritsar Sahib and strongly rejected allegations that Indian missiles struck Afghan territory.

“Totally frivolous. I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that has on multiple occasions in just one and half years targeted civilian lives and infrastructure in Afghanistan,” he said.

Addressing comments by Pakistani officials about India’s internal discourse, Misri noted, “It may be a surprise to Pakistan citizens criticising their own government that is an hallmark of an open and functioning democracy. Pakistan's unfamiliarity with that again should not be surprising.”

The press conference comes at a time when regional tensions are simmering, and the Indian government has sought to keep the public informed while quelling what it calls a state-sponsored attempt to sow confusion and division.