Assam govt in touch with MEA, no data yet on residents in West Asia

Guwahati, Mar 1: The Assam government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for information on people from the state residing or stranded in West Asia.

A senior official, on Sunday, said that the state government, at present, does not have figures on people from Assam living in the conflict-hit region.

"We are constantly in contact with the MEA and are trying to gather information on people from Assam in West Asia," the senior officer, who requested anonymity, said.

“As of now, we are still in the process of gathering data. We will share more information as and when we have it," he added.

People from the state work in different sectors in West Asia, including aviation and business establishments, though no official data is immediately available on the numbers.

In view of flight cancellations following the escalating security situation in the Middle East, India on Sunday asked foreign nationals in the country to approach relevant authorities for visa extensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for foreign nationals impacted by the travel disruptions.

The MEA urged foreign nationals to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) if they require assistance with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay.

"All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularise their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office," it said.

The United States and Israel have launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed early on Sunday.

PTI