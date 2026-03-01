Airspace curbs over Middle East disrupt 444 India-linked flights

New Delhi, Mar 1: Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday due to airspace restrictions across the Middle East, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Air India announced the cancellation of 22 additional international services for March 1, taking the total number of its overseas flight cancellations to 50 amid the escalating Middle East crisis.

The Tata Group-owned carrier said close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving regional situation had necessitated further curtailment of scheduled operations.

Flights cancelled for the day include Mumbai–London (AI131/AI130), Delhi–Birmingham (AI113/AI118), Delhi–Amsterdam (AI155/AI156), Delhi–Zurich (AI151/AI152), Delhi–Milan (AI137/AI138), Delhi–Vienna (AI153/AI154) and Bengaluru–London Heathrow (AI133/AI132).

Other affected services are Delhi–Copenhagen (AI157/AI158), Delhi–London Heathrow (AI2017/AI2018 and AI2015/AI2016) and Delhi–Frankfurt (AI2029/AI2030), the airline said in a social media post.

The conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran has led to multiple airspace closures across the Middle East, severely disrupting global flight operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is coordinating closely with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations.

There was no immediate update from IndiGo on its international operations on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in view of the escalating security situation and resulting travel disruptions, India on Sunday advised foreign nationals in the country to approach relevant authorities for visa extensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory urging foreign nationals affected by flight cancellations to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance.

“All foreign nationals in India who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularise their stay are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office,” the MEA said, adding that FRROs will extend necessary assistance.

It is not immediately clear how many foreign nationals are stranded in India due to the cancellations.

Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across the Middle East and beyond, including in India, following airspace restrictions after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday.

Iranian state media reported early Sunday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack.

PTI