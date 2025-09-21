Assam govt identifies 10-bigha plot near Sonapur for Zubeen Garg’s samadhi

Guwahati, Sept 21: The Assam government has finalised Kamarkuchi, near Sonapur, as the site for the samadhi of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday after a Cabinet meeting.

The decision came after extensive consultations with Zubeen’s family, who insisted that the final rites be conducted near Guwahati due to the ill health of his father and the need for a nearby location for the family to perform monthly and yearly rituals, he told the press.

Sarma informed that a 10-bigha plot adjacent to National Highway 37 has been identified for the samadhi.

"The site already includes a nursery and a small cremation facility," he said, adding that additionally, nearby land has been offered by private owners to ensure the samadhi has ample space.

"We had discussed the possibilities of a samadhi in Jorhat, in consultation with the Assam Sahitya Sabha and AASU. But Zubeen’s wife Garima Garg and his sister made it clear that they want the samadhi near Guwahati. His father is unwell and cannot travel far and annual rituals will need to be performed close by. We must respect the family’s decision, because Zubeen was not a government employee; he belonged first to his family, and then to his fans," Sarma said.

While Jorhat residents and cultural groups had appealed for the samadhi to be built there, Sarma explained why that won't be possible.

"His body is already swelling, and the long journey from Guwahati to Jorhat is not feasible. We appeal to the people of Jorhat to support us. Their sentiments will be honored; his ashes will later be taken to Jorhat to build a samadhikhetra there,” he said.

The Chief Minister also strongly criticised the VIP culture that emerged on Sunday at Sarusajai Stadium, where Zubeen’s body is kept for public homage.

"I noticed VIP entry from the back gate of Sarusajai today, and that should never have happened. Zubeen belongs to his fans, not to VIP culture. From tomorrow, even ministers and officials will stand in line like everyone else. No one will get special treatment," he stated firmly.

He directed the Chief Secretary and administration to ensure strict crowd management with organised queues, so people traveling from across Assam can pay their last respects in an orderly manner.

“This is about the people, not privilege,” Sarma added.

Zubeen Garg’s body will remain at Sarusajai Stadium for public homage until the morning of September 23.

The state funeral will begin at 8 am on Tuesday with the body taken to the samadhi site at Kamarkuchi. To facilitate the funeral, National Highway 37 will remain closed to traffic until 2 pm. Only family members, close associates, and state officials will accompany the procession, the Chief Minister added.

"This will be a state funeral, and our focus now is on giving Zubeen Garg a farewell worthy of his legacy," Sarma said.

During the press briefing, the Chief Minister also announced other Cabinet decisions. He said that tea garden workers under the Assam Tea Corporation will receive a 20 per cent bonus this year on occasion of Durga Puja.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 260 crore for the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kosutoli.

In addition, 65 science and maths facilitators in the Science and Technology department will now get Rs 36,000 salary and they will be covered under the CPF scheme, receive a five percent annual increment, and get medical support under the CM Lok Sewa Arogya scheme.

The Chief Minister further announced a significant step in the state’s recruitment process.

From now on, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) prelims will include question papers in Assamese, with 80 percent of the questions in Assamese and the comprehension section in English.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to reschedule the Orunodoi and Mahila Udyomita programmes that were to be held on September 23 and 24, in view of the extended mourning period.

The Chief Minister also shared that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him twice to offer support to the state during this period of grief.

"Zubeen was a son of Assam. Our only aim now is to ensure that his last journey is dignified, people-centric and free from VIP privilege. That will be our true tribute to him," Sarma said, concluding the briefing.