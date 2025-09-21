Dimoria’s 25-yr-old sandalwood tree to be offered for Zubeen Garg’s Sonapur cremation

Guwahati, Sept 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, inspected the site proposed for the samadhi of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Hatimura in Sonapur.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of work at the location and held discussions with officials to ensure all arrangements are made with due respect to the legendary artiste.

He was accompanied by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta.

"We had held deliberations yesterday about Sonapur being a possible spot... we have other options as well," Pegu told the press after inspecting the site on Sunday.

Hatimura in Sonapur has been widely speculated as the chosen site for Zubeen’s final resting place, though the state government has clarified that the decision will be finalised in a Cabinet meeting scheduled for 6 pm today.

“Officials have checked the site. We all are thinking this is an ideal place, Zubeen’s family also mentioned Sonapur. We will give a peaceful farewell to the artiste”, said Mahanta.

Locals of the Dimoria area, where Hatimura is situated, expressed both grief and pride over the development.

One resident said, “We are saddened by the passing of Zubeen Garg but we are taking solace that our Dimoria area is being selected as his samadhi site . Dimoria College has a 25-year-old sandalwood tree and we will offer the sandalwood from there. This will be an honour for us. Also from Daffodil we will offer wood required for the cremation.”

The deliberation is expected to address appeals from multiple quarters, including Zubeen’s family and fans, regarding the location of his samadhi.

Meanwhile, in a symbolic gesture of remembrance, Zubeen’s footprints were preserved at the Kahilipara residence, ensuring that a permanent memory of the beloved singer remains for generations to come.

The state government has assured that Zubeen will be accorded full state honours in line with his unparalleled contributions to Assam’s cultural landscape.

The Cabinet’s decision later this evening will mark a significant step in determining where thousands of his fans will gather to pay homage in the years ahead.