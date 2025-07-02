Assam faces 34% rainfall deficit in June despite early monsoon onset

Guwahati, July 2: Notwithstanding an early monsoon onset, Assam recorded a rainfall deficit of 34 per cent in the first monsoon month of June, and July doesn’t look better either.

Against the normal June rainfall of 415.2 mm, the State as a whole received just 272 mm of rain during the month.

Western Assam districts reported a huge shortfall in monsoon rains during the month, with Bajali topping the list (minus 77 per cent), followed by Darrang (minus 76 per cent), South Salmara (minus 72 per cent), Barpeta (minus 68 per cent) and Nalbari (minus 66 per cent).

Eastern Assam districts had better figures, but the shortfall was still significant in many districts like Dibrugarh (minus 56 per cent) and Golaghat (minus 37 per cent).

Eight districts of the State were “largely deficient” and 15 districts were ‘deficient’ in June rainfall. Only Cachar saw an excess rainfall of 24 per cent during the month.

Neighbouring Meghalaya also recorded a deficit June rainfall of minus 46 per cent and Arunachal Pradesh minus 40 per cent.

According to IMD’s monthly outlook for July, the Northeast is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in the second monsoon month as well. This may lead to above-normal temperatures during the month.

In its long-range forecast, the IMD had predicted below-normal rainfall for the Northeast during this monsoon season. In case it actually happens, it will be the fifth consecutive year of below normal monsoon rainfall for the Assam and Meghalaya subdivision.