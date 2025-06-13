Early monsoon, weak showers blamed for scorching temperatures in Assam

Jorhat, June 13: Assam is currently reeling under intense heat, especially in upper Assam, where temperatures have soared well beyond seasonal norms. Experts have attributed the unusual heat to a significant deficit in rainfall this June and a weakened monsoon system, exacerbating the discomfort for residents across the state.

Over the past week, the mercury has continued to rise, with Jorhat recording a scorching 38.2°C on June 12, the highest temperature in recent history for the region during this time of year. Traditionally, temperatures in June would hover around 37°C or less, owing to regular rainfall, which has been notably absent this time.

Dr. R.L. Deka, a professor at the Agricultural Meteorology Department of Assam Agricultural University, explained that since June 8, temperatures in upper Assam have remained around 6°C higher than average.

He said this unusual spike is a direct result of deficient rainfall during June, a month typically known for heavy showers.

“In most years, rains keep the temperatures in check. But this year, the rainfall has been severely lacking, especially in upper Assam,” he noted.

Dr. Deka further elaborated that lower Assam has experienced slightly lower temperatures in comparison, due to sporadic showers in some parts.

“While the entire state is hotter than usual, lower Assam has received some rainfall, which has helped moderate the temperatures there to an extent,” he said.

Interestingly, the situation in June has been shaped by abnormal weather patterns in May. The state experienced excess rainfall last month, which generally leads to the creation of low-pressure zones, drawing in monsoon winds in early June.

However, this year, monsoon winds reached Assam prematurely on May 26, much earlier than the expected June 5 arrival. This early onset caused a weakening of the monsoon in June, reducing rainfall across the state just when it was most needed.

Another contributing factor is the seasonal solar intensity. With June 21 marking the longest day of the year, the absence of cloud cover has intensified the sun's rays, further heating up the ground and air.

The state also recorded low levels of atmospheric moisture, adding to the discomfort and making the heat more oppressive.

Dr. Deka pointed out that the lack of water vapor in the atmosphere has made conditions even more extreme.

“Humidity is low, skies are clear, and solar radiation is intense—this combination is responsible for the current situation,” he said.

However, there may be some respite on the horizon. According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected in most parts of Assam on June 14, 15, and 16. Dr. Deka expressed hope that these showers will bring much-needed relief to the people, at least temporarily easing the oppressive heat.