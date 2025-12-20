Assam Congress flags Rs 10,000 Cr scam in Karbi Council, seeks high-level probe

Diphu, Dec 20: The Congress party has raised allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), calling for an independent, high-level inquiry into the Council’s functioning.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Rajiv Bhawan on Friday, District Media Chairperson, Charisma Rongpipi and APCC Media Spokesperson Mohan Rongpi alleged that nearly Rs 10,000 crore allocated to the KAAC for development between the financial years 2016-17 and 2025-26 has not translated into visible development for the people of Karbi Anglong.

According to the Congress leaders, corruption within the Council has reached “alarming levels.”

They claimed that while payments to many contractors remain pending year after year, dues are selectively cleared for a few favoured firms.

Expressing concern over broader implications, Mohan said, “KAAC is being completely sold out, with the land and natural resources of Karbi Anglong being handed over to corporates, threatening the rights and future of indigenous communities.”

Kache Enterprise and M/s Inglong Enterprise were specifically named as repeatedly receiving payments, raising concerns over transparency in tendering and billing processes.

The primary Opposition party further alleged that several infrastructure projects, including road works, have been issued overlapping work orders under different schemes, which they claimed is a method used to divert public funds.

The leaders also accused the KAAC of awarding projects to contractors from outside Karbi Anglong, thereby sidelining local contractors and limiting employment opportunities for local youth.

The projects, they alleged, are significantly over-estimated, resulting in substantial financial losses.

Criticising the administration of the Council, the Congress leaders remarked that the KAAC is being run like a private company, referring to it as “M/s KAAC”, instead of functioning as a constitutional autonomous body.

They claimed to have evidence of online payments made to petrol stations in the name of “M/s KAAC,” which they described as misuse of public funds.

The Congress leaders directly urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to order an independent investigation into the role of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and the overall functioning of the KAAC.

They cautioned that failure to initiate such a probe would compel them to hold the Chief Minister equally accountable as a partner in the alleged irregularities.

The press conference concluded with the assertion that the people of Karbi Anglong “will not remain silent” against corruption and exploitation, and that transparency, accountability, and protection of land and natural resources remain non-negotiable demands.