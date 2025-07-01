Congress hits out at KAAC over land deals, fund misuse, 6th Schedule violations

Guwahati, July 1: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), on Tuesday, levelled serious allegations of corruption and constitutional violations against the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the state government, calling for transparency, accountability, and a probe into the utilisation of public funds in the hill district.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, APCC leaders accused the KAAC and the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of undisclosed land transfers in Karbi Anglong to private capitalists. Former Executive Members of the KAAC Ashok Teron and Ratan Engti, and former MLA Jagat Engti were among the leaders present in the press meet.

The Congress claimed that the lack of transparency around these land deals could potentially displace or adversely impact over 20,000 families in the region.

“We are not keen on the selling off of land belonging to indigenous people to industrialists from outsider states. However, there was an MoU but we do not know what the contents of the MoU are,” said former executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Bidya Singh Rongpi.

On the issue of border tensions along the Assam-Meghalaya boundary, the party alleged that the Chief Minister had failed to provide adequate security to the people of Karbi Anglong.

“When the Chief Minister visited the district, locals requested him to strengthen security in view of the ongoing border tensions with Meghalaya. But no action was taken. Does he consider Karbi Anglong a part of Assam or not?” a Congress leader questioned.

Notably, tension flared on June 25 after miscreants uprooted saplings planted by the KAAC in Lapangap — a disputed hill claimed by both Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills.

The Congress also opposed what it described as attempts to impose the Panchayati Raj system in Karbi Anglong, terming it a violation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“Karbi Anglong falls under the Sixth Schedule, which provides for autonomous governance. Yet the government and KAAC appear to be steering towards implementing Article 280 to eventually introduce Panchayati Raj institutions. This is unconstitutional,” one leader said.

Raising concerns over financial irregularities, the Congress alleged that development funds allotted to each constituency in Karbi Anglong—amounting to Rs 10 crore annually—have not been utilised effectively or transparently.

“We don’t know where the Rs 10 crore per constituency is going. Projects like movie halls have inconsistencies in their reported seating capacities. Two VIP guest houses were sanctioned, but only one exists on the ground. Where is the rest of the money?” asked a senior APCC member.

The party also brought corruption and nepotism charges against KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang. According to the Congress, government and centrally sponsored projects are routinely awarded to Ronghang’s family members or close associates.

“In the past four years, most project tenders are going to his relatives. How will local contractors survive if the ‘king’ takes the lion’s share?” former EM Ratan Engti alleged.

The APCC demanded an independent investigation into the KAAC’s handling of development funds, land allotments, and administrative actions, claiming the region's democratic and constitutional rights were being undermined.