Assam CM sets 10-day deadline for 150 MW Kopili Hydropower launch

Guwahati, Feb 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a series of significant announcements on the concluding day of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Addressing the House during the final Budget Session ahead of the Assembly elections, Sarma said the long-pending Kopili Hydro Electric Project would be completed within the next 10 days.

He informed members that the project would generate 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Repair and restoration work to revive an additional 25 MW capacity at the Kopili plant is also underway.

“We will inaugurate the Kopili hydropower project within the next 10 days. With that, our 150 MW power generation project will be complete,” Sarma told the House.

The Chief Minister asserted that strengthening power infrastructure remains a top priority to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

“Today, the electricity board in Assam is the fifth most efficient in India. We provide 22 to 23 hours of uninterrupted electricity across the state. Earlier, Assam did not have adequate power generation capacity of its own,” he said.

Sarma added that the government has taken up new solar initiatives and has also started a 25 MW hydropower project in Karbi Langpi.

Earlier, on January 16, Sarma inaugurated a 70 MW solar power project at Khudimari Part-II in Dhubri district, near Kokrajhar, describing it as a major milestone in Assam’s transition to renewable energy.

“Not very long ago, Assam had virtually no solar power generation. With the commissioning of this 70 MW plant, the state’s total solar capacity has now reached 680 MW. This shows how fast Assam is moving towards clean and sustainable energy,” he had said, after inaugurating the project.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly maintained that reliable electricity supply is central to Assam’s development agenda, particularly for boosting industrial growth, strengthening healthcare services, supporting education, and improving overall quality of life.

With inputs from IANS