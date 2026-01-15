CM Sarma unveils 70-MW solar power project in Dhubri, total capacity rises to 680 MW

Kokrajhar, Jan 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a 70-megawatt solar power project at Khudimari Part-II in Dhubri district, close to Kokrajhar, marking a major milestone in Assam’s accelerating transition to renewable energy.

The project, developed at an investment of Rs 350 crore, has been constructed over nearly 1,000 bighas of land and is expected to generate around 141 million units of electricity annually.

Officials said the plant will significantly strengthen Assam’s power infrastructure while contributing to cleaner and more sustainable energy production.

The solar facility has been executed by SJVN Green Energy Limited, a Navaratna public sector enterprise under the Government of India, in collaboration with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, the Chief Minister said the project reflects the state’s rapid progress in the renewable energy sector.

“Not very long ago, Assam had virtually no solar power generation. With the commissioning of this 70-MW plant, the state’s total solar capacity has now reached 680 megawatts,” Sarma said. “This clearly shows how fast Assam is moving towards clean and sustainable energy.”

He further announced that another solar power project is nearing completion in Gorsola in Sonitpur district.

“SJVN is implementing a 50-megawatt solar project in Sonitpur, which we plan to inaugurate in April. Once that project comes on stream, Assam’s total solar capacity will rise to about 730 megawatts,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s long-term vision, Sarma added, “Our target is to achieve 2,000 megawatts of solar power generation in the coming years. We are steadily moving in that direction by identifying suitable land and partnering with reputed public sector companies.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the land used for the Dhubri project had earlier been encroached upon.

“There were illegal settlements on this government land earlier. After carrying out evictions, we ensured that the land is utilised for a productive purpose that benefits the people of Assam,” he said. “If we had not set up a project like this, illegal occupation could have returned after the eviction.”

Sarma noted that two major eviction drives were conducted in Dhubri district last year and stressed that the government’s approach is to link such actions with development and employment generation.

“Our aim is not only to free government land from illegal occupation but also to use it for projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth,” he said.

The Dhubri solar project is expected to provide employment opportunities for local residents during both the construction and operational phases, while also helping Assam reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.