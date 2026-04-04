Assam CM promises free LPG for Bihu, Durga Puja; keeps eligibility cards close

Guwahati, April 4: Even as Assam grapples with concerns over LPG supply disruptions and allegations of black marketing, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, announced that "eligible" families will receive free LPG cylinders during Bihu and Durga Puja.

“We have taken a decision that during Bihu and Durga Puja, every eligible family will receive one LPG cylinder free of cost. People will not have to bear the expense for these two cylinders", the Chief Minister said, addressing a gathering in Mahmora LAC.

Sarma, however, stopped short of detailing the eligibility criteria.

The Chief Minister’s announcement comes at a time when Assam has been witnessing a crisis-like situation in LPG availability, driven largely by alleged malpractices in the distribution network.

Oil marketing companies have conducted over 2,000 inspections following widespread complaints, issuing showcause notices to 18 distributors.

Authorities said irregularities came to light through social media reports and customer grievances.

The situation has had a visible impact on daily life, particularly in the food service sector.

Many roadside eateries and restaurants have either shut down temporarily or curtailed operations due to inconsistent LPG supply. Several establishments have shifted to alternatives such as electric cooking equipment, diesel-fired bhattis, and firewood.

Despite these challenges, the government has maintained that there is no actual shortage of fuel in the state.

Earlier, in a public appeal, Sarma said, “There is sufficient availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG in Assam. There is no reason for concern, and I urge people not to resort to panic buying.”

Officials confirmed that the LPG supply situation has been reviewed at both Central and State levels. Domestic consumers continue to receive full allocation, while commercial LPG allocation has recently been increased by 10%, taking it up to 70% following compliance with reform criteria.

Detailing an employment plan in Mahmora LAC, Sarma stated that recruitment will span across sectors, including 25,000 police personnel, teachers, and Grade III and IV positions, alongside jobs for nurses, doctors, pharmacists, engineers, and junior engineers.

“In total, we are committed to providing one lakh government jobs,” he said, while also promising welfare support through essential commodities such as rice, pulses, mustard oil, tea and salt.

He further assured that education expenses of all children would be borne by the government if the BJP returns to power. “Parents will no longer need to worry about their children’s education costs,” he said.

Highlighting local development, Sarma proposed setting up a police training academy in the constituency and announced plans to establish an ITI and a polytechnic institute.

He also reiterated that tea garden workers would continue to benefit from land rights and housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“Our government has consistently delivered more than what we promise, and we will continue to do so,” he added.