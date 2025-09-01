Assam CM confirms preparations for eviction drive in Sribhumi's Patharkandi

Guwahati, Sept 1: As in other parts of Assam, the state government is considering deploying excavators and backhoe loaders for an eviction drive in Sribhumi’s Patharkandi area, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

“There is a possibility of an eviction drive in Patharkandi. A plan is being prepared. And not only Patharkandi, eviction will take place in the Barak Valley as well,” Sarma told reporters during a press briefing.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that Bangladesh nationals continue to be detected in Assam.

“SPs inform us daily that Bangladesh nationals are being captured. Many are still inside the state, but it is not possible for police to catch everyone,” he said.

Sarma, however, assured that Bengali Hindus in Assam are “100 percent safe”.

“Since I became Chief Minister, what problems have Bengali Hindus faced? There was only the Aadhaar issue, which has been resolved. Now every Bengali Hindu, Assamese Hindu—everyone is Hindu,” he added.

Earlier in July, PWD (Roads) Minister Krishnendu Paul had indicated that the government would launch an eviction drive in Sribhumi, extending to the Barak Valley.

Speaking to the press on July 24, he had alleged that encroachments were particularly rampant in reserve forest areas of Sribhumi, especially Pataria and Dohaliya, claiming that the settlements aimed at “changing the demographic composition” of the region.

Paul asserted that the government would take strict action and that “no leniency will be shown to violators.”