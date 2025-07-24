Evictions soon in Sribhumi’s Patharia, Dohalia forests: Minister Krishnendu Paul

Guwahati, July 24: In a fresh push against alleged illegal encroachments, Assam’s Public Works (Roads) Department Minister Krishnendu Paul, on Thursday, announced that the government is set to launch an eviction drive in Sribhumi, with operations extending across the Barak Valley region.

Speaking to reporters, Paul said, “Very soon, eviction drives will be conducted in Sribhumi and various parts of Barak Valley where illegal settlers have occupied land.”

The Minister claimed that encroachments were particularly rampant in reserve forest areas of Sribhumi, especially in Pataria and Dohaliya.

He alleged that the settlements were not accidental but aimed at “changing the demographic composition” of the region by illegally occupying forest land.

Paul asserted that the government would take strict action and “no leniency will be shown to violators.”

His remarks come amid a wider, ongoing crackdown on illegal occupation of government and forest land across Assam.

On July 23, for the third consecutive day, the Silchar Municipal Corporation carried out eviction drives in multiple stretches of the Barak Valley town, according to officials.

The state government has intensified its drive in recent months, targeting what it describes as illegal infiltrators and unauthorised settlers across several districts.

Earlier on July 15, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a detailed account of the state’s anti-encroachment efforts, claiming that over 1,19,548 bighas (approximately 160 sq km) of land have been reclaimed from alleged illegal settlers over the past four years (2021-2026).

As the state gears up for more eviction operations, the Barak Valley appears set to become the next focal point in Assam’s land reclamation efforts.