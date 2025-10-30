Assam Cabinet approves Rs 2,205-Cr ADB-funded flood control project

Guwahati, Oct 30: The Assam Cabinet has approved a Rs 2,205-crore flood control project to be funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), marking a significant step toward long-term mitigation of the state’s recurring flood and erosion problems.

"Under the project, 76 km of erosion control works, 33 km of embankment strengthening and 17.72 km of pro-siltation measures will be undertaken across the State. A major component of the project will be land reclamation, and the initial trial will be conducted in Goalpara,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, post the Cabinet meeting, on Wednesday.

In a related development, the ADB has also approved a Rs 183-crore project submitted by the Assam government to address the persistent artificial flooding in Guwahati.

The proposal is based on a detailed project report (DPR) prepared for the Bahini river basin by Dutch consultancy firm Royal Haskoning DHV Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

According to a recent submission by the State government before the Gauhati High Court, during the hearing of a PIL filed by the North East Eco Development Society, the project is currently under technical vetting and approval by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The government informed the Court that several coordinated measures are already underway to alleviate the city’s waterlogging woes.

As part of the plan, stormwater from the Meghalaya catchment area along the National Highway is being diverted to the Pamohi River, while the carrying capacity of the Bahini River is being enhanced through the construction of retention walls and slopes.

A retention pond with a pumping system is being developed to channel excess water into the Silsako Beel, and the pumping capacity at Rukminigaon is being augmented for quicker drainage. Additionally, new drains are being constructed at key locations, and silt traps are being installed to reduce sediment accumulation.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will provide around Rs 200 crore to the State government to implement these flood-mitigation initiatives.

The government also told the Court that while the projects are progressing steadily, visible results will take time to materialise.