ADB clears Rs 183-crore project to tackle Guwahati’s artificial floods

Guwahati, Oct 29: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the Rs 183-crore project submitted by the Assam government to mitigate the recurring artificial flood problem in Guwahati.

The proposal is based on a detailed project report (DPR) prepared for the Bahini river basin by the Dutch consultancy firm Royal Haskoning DHV Consultancy Private Limited.

According to a recent submission by the State government before the Gauhati High Court, during a hearing on a PIL filed by the North East Eco Development Society, the project is currently under technical vetting and approval by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The government also informed the Court that several coordinated measures are already underway to ease the city’s flooding problem.

As part of the plan, storm-water from the Meghalaya catchment area along the National Highway is being diverted to the Pamohi River. The carrying capacity of the Bahini River is being enhanced through the construction of retention walls and slopes.

A retention pond with a pumping system is being developed to channel excess water into the Silsako Beel, while the pumping capacity at Rukminigaon is being increased for quicker drainage.

In addition, new drains are being built at key locations, and silt traps are being installed to reduce sediment accumulation.

Notably, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will provide around Rs 200 crore to the Assam government for implementing these flood-mitigation projects.

The government told the Court that while these initiatives are progressing; visible results will take time to materialise.

A comprehensive and long-term drainage master plan is also being prepared, supported by detailed surveys using advanced technologies for accurate data collection.

The proposal was originally submitted to the ADB during the peak of the 2025 monsoon in June.





By

Staff Reporter