Assam government submits Rs 183Cr flood management plan to ADB for Bahini basin

Guwahati, June 26: State government submits Rs183Cr flood management plan to Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Bahini basinThe drain along the National Highway conveys part of the drainage water from the upper Bahini catchment basin to the Basistha river which drains into the Pamohi river. Pamohi, after flowing for about 6 km, joins Deepor Beel, which in turn overflows into the Brahmaputra river. This drainage water includes diverted water from the upper Meghalaya hills through a diversion structure that was built at the NH drain in the 1990s.

Although it is in working condition, due to its age, most of the components of this diversion infrastructure have deteriorated and require repairs. At the same time, several sections of the existing NH drain have widths that are insufficient necessitating widening. The current widths range from 1.2m to 1.5m, while the proposed width is 4.00m to ensure no overflowing of the canal during monsoon season. Trenchless technology is proposed to be used for works in sections where the open trench method is not practical.

There are plans to establish a Bioremediation Facility for the drainage flowing through the NH drain. This scheme will help improve the poor quality of drainage water, during dry weather flow, due to the lack of an effective sewerage system in the Bahini catchment.

Drain sidewalls are proposed in certain locations to prevent soil erosion, which include parts from Pibco Point to Hanuman Mandir for a length of 2 km. After implementing the lining arrangements from Bahini to Beltola Bazar Road, a silt trap will be constructed at Beltola Market Road in Bahini. Prior to this silt trap, a mechanical screen will be installed to capture debris and solid waste, the project proposal said.

Interventions at Rukminigaon include the improvement of secondary and tertiary drains, excluding Patkai Path. Out of the total 36.17 km of drains in the area, approximately 4.82 km will be improved and upgraded. The proposed intervention will strengthen and re-section inadequate drains to enhance flow capacity and hydraulic performance. The intervention will also construct a 0.54 km new trunk drain in Rukminigaon along Patkai Path, extending to the outfall at Bahini.

ADB said the IEE (Initial Environmental Examination) will be updated to reflect the final design ensuring compliance with the design measures suggested in this document. The updated IEE will be submitted to ADB for review, clearance and disclosure prior to the start of construction.