Assam cabinet approves CBI probe into PWD engineer Joshita Das’s death

Guwahati, July 31: The Assam Cabinet has decided to transfer the investigation into the death of 26-year-old Public Works Department (PWD) engineer Joshita Das to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

Addressing the press after a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the decision was taken in view of the circumstances under which the young engineer allegedly died by suicide, and amid growing public demand for a central agency probe.

"Taking cognizance of the matter and the situation under which a promising engineer had to take the extreme step, the cabinet has decided to hand over the case to the CBI," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that Assam's Chief Secretary has spoken to the CBI director Praveen Sood, who has “unofficially agreed” to take up the case.

“The entire process of handover will take about 20 to 25 days as it also requires approval from the Union Home Ministry. We will strive to expedite the process,” he said.

Das, a junior engineer with the PWD, was found dead at her rented accommodation in Bongaigaon on July 22.

A suicide note recovered from the scene named two PWD officials—SDO Aminul Islam and Executive Engineer Dinesh Medhi—accusing them of pressuring her to prepare a working estimate and clear a bill before the project's completion.

Both Islam and Medhi have since been arrested, along with one more person whose identity has not been officially disclosed yet.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across Assam, with multiple organisations and political parties demanding justice.

On July 27, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri, holding the BJP-led government responsible for the engineer’s death.

A day prior, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had also blamed alleged deep-rooted corruption and irregularities within the PWD for her suicide.

The case has reignited debates around workplace pressure, accountability, and corruption in government departments.