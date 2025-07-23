Guwahati engineer dies by suicide in Bongaigaon; 2 govt officials held for abetment

Guwahati/Bongaigaon, July 23: A Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and an Executive Engineer have been arrested in Bongaigaon following the recovery of a suicide note left behind by a junior engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), who accused them of abetment.

The deceased, 26-year-old Joshita Das — a native of Guwahati’s Silpukhuri locality — was found dead at her rented accommodation in Bongaigaon on Tuesday. Initial reports suggest she died by suicide.

In the note recovered from the scene, Joshita alleged extreme work-related pressure and named SDO Aminul Islam and Executive Engineer Dinesh Medhi as responsible for her ordeal.

Confirming the arrests, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press briefing in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, said, “We are yet to thoroughly investigate the accusations made by the junior engineer. For now, both the SDO and the Executive Engineer have been arrested.”

Joshita was posted in Bongaigaon and was reportedly working on a mini stadium project in Borsongaon under the local Assembly constituency.

In her note, she stated that she had no prior site experience and received no guidance at her workplace.

She particularly named SDO Islam and Executive Engineer Medhi, alleging that they pressured her to prepare a working estimate and clear a bill before the project was completed.

“I am to submit the working estimate when the project is 66% completed, and I barely know the finishing items required,” Joshita wrote.

She also alleged that even after the two officials were transferred out of Bongaigaon, they continued to pressurise her to clear the bill of a contractor named Rudra Pathak.

Local sources said Joshita had been entangled in the matter for over three months and had even sought a transfer from her current posting.

Her mental health reportedly deteriorated during this time.

Joshita’s mother, speaking to the press, said her daughter had become withdrawn, often skipping meals and losing sleep.

“She told me she felt alone, that no one understood what she was going through. They put so much pressure on my child,” she said, tearfully.

The death has triggered concern among junior engineers and government employees across the state, with calls for an impartial investigation into the claims made in the suicide note.

Authorities are yet to issue an official response but reportedly, an investigation into the matter is currently underway.