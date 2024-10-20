Assam by-polls: BJP announces 3 candidates, confident of sweeping all 5 seats

Biswanath, Oct. 20: After much deliberation, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its three candidates for the November 13 by-polls on Saturday night.

The BJP has fielded Nihar Ranjan Das for Dholai, while Diganta Ghatowar has been nominated for the Behali seat. In Samaguri, Diplu Ranjan Sarma has secured the BJP ticket.

The saffron party will contest the by-polls in three of the five seats, leaving two—Bongaigaon and Sidli—to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

“We have announced the candidates for the three constituencies. We are ready to deliver our best and are confident of winning all five seats,” said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Minister Hazarika also highlighted that the BJP is focused on victory and is not “concerned” about who the Opposition pits against its candidates.

“We are not concerned about who our opponents are. Whoever contests against us, we aim to defeat them. We are unaware of their (Opposition’s) internal strategies, and frankly, it doesn't matter to us,” Hazarika said, exuding confidence.

According to reports, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided not to campaign for the candidates ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the united Opposition, under the banner of Asom Sonmilito Morcha, is yet to announce its candidates, which is expected by Sunday evening.

Here, we would like to mention that The Assam Tribune was the first to report on August 12 that Diplu Ranjan Sarma would be the BJP’s candidate for the Samaguri seat.

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Assam Assembly by-polls on October 15 and he results will be announced on November 23.

