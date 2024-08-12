Assam by-polls: BJP picks Diplu Sarma for Samuguri, Congress still weighing options

Guwahati, August 12: Assam's political landscape is abuzz with activity as both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are gearing up for the upcoming by-elections for the state's legislative assembly.

The BJP has announced its candidate for the Samuguri constituency, with state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma set to contest, as confirmed by Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Monday.

“The BJP will fight three of the five by-poll seats. We’ve left the Bongaigaon seat for our ally Asom Gana Parisad (AGP),” said Kalita.

The decision was taken during a strategic meeting at the Koinadhora State Guest House, attended by top BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State in-charge Harish Dwivedi.

The meeting focused on finalising candidates for the five constituencies—Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samuguri—where by-polls are scheduled.

“A total of 10 BJP leaders have expressed their interest in contesting the by-polls, including former Union Minister Rameshwar Teli and former MPs Rajdeep Roy and Topon Kumar Gogoi,” said Kalita.

Kalita also informed that the party has also received applications from Rupam Goswami, Vijay Kumar Dutta, Ashok Bhatt Roy, Pradeep Thakuria, and Anup Singh Rajpurohit.

Additionally, Manas Pratim Deka, Rekha Rani Das Boro, and Mission Ranjan Das are vying for Rajya Sabha tickets from the BJP.

The list of potential candidates has been sent to the BJP central leadership in Delhi for approval, with the next meeting on the matter scheduled for August 24.

On the other hand, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is also strategising for the by-polls.

Earlier on Sunday, APCC President Bhupen Borah announced that the party would hold a crucial meeting in early September to discuss its approach.

Concerning the Rajya Sabha elections, Borah acknowledged that the Congress currently lacks sufficient MLAs in the state assembly to contest, but he remains open to exploring opportunities if potential candidates emerge.

The by-elections for the five constituencies are being conducted following the recent vacancies created as the sitting MLAs were elected to the 18th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has instructed Assam's Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel, to prepare photo electoral rolls for the affected constituencies, setting the stage for a heated political contest in the state.