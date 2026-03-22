Assam BJP moves to quell dissent in Bijni as ticket row brews

Bijni, March 22: In efforts to manage internal dissent as the party prepares for the high-stakes Assembly elections, Senior BJP leader and Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah moved to quell dissent within party ranks in Bijni.

Mallabaruah on Sunday visited Bijni MLA Ajoy Kumar Ray, who has been denied a party ticket, and held discussions amid speculation that Ray might contest as an Independent candidate.

The BJP has fielded Arup Kumar Dey from the Bijni constituency.

Addressing the press, Mallabaruah acknowledged that discontent among supporters was natural when sitting legislators are not renominated.

“When an MLA connected to the people does not get a ticket, dissatisfaction among supporters is common. But we all want to strengthen the party,” he said.

Referring to similar situations, he added that he had earlier visited Silchar where three MLAs were denied tickets.

“One thing is clear, we will never do anything against the party. We listened to the grievances and worked towards a solution,” he said.

Backing Ray, Mallabaruah described him as a committed party worker. “Ajoy is a determined BJP worker who has been with the party since his youth,” he said.

Dismissing speculation of a rift between BJP and its ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) over the Bijni seat, Mallabaruah said differences were part of alliance politics.

“Every party wants to field its own candidate. There may be rough edges for a day or two, but things will settle,” he said.

“Our responsibility is to keep every worker satisfied. With such a large base, many seek tickets, and some are left out. But leadership will take everyone along,” he added.

Ray, however, stopped short of ruling out an Independent bid.

He said he has been in touch with State BJP president Dilip Saikia, the Chief Minister, and other leaders, and would hold further consultations with his supporters before taking a final call.

“I was supposed to file my nomination on Monday after contesting independently earlier and losing by a small margin. We will sit again with supporters and ensure we do nothing against the party,” Ray said.

He added that emotions were involved given his close association with the Chief Minister but stressed the need to take a “right decision.”

Ray also avoided giving a definitive answer on whether he would file nomination independently.