Assam activates drought relief measures as 27 districts reel under rain deficit

Guwahati, July 29: With 27 districts in Assam grappling with an acute drought-like situation due to over 40% rainfall deficit, the Assam government has issued a notification outlining urgent measures to address the crisis.

As per the directive issued on July 28, all District Commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to immediately assess the functionality of irrigation schemes in affected areas and ensure timely restoration wherever needed.

In addition, relevant departments have been tasked with mobilising resources to activate pump sets, minor irrigation channels, and utilise alternative water sources for supplemental irrigation.

“Agriculture Department shall ensure adequate stock of Bina 10, Bina-11 or any other suitable short-duration paddy varieties for immediate supply to farmers,” the notification read.

Furthermore, District Agriculture Officers (DAOs) have been asked to prepare seed distribution plans, with priority given to regions most affected by the rainfall shortfall.

Notably, DCs of districts witnessing significant rainfall deficits or early drought indicators are required to convene coordination meetings with key line departments, including Agriculture, Irrigation, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and an Action Taken Report must be submitted to ASDMA by July 31.

The state has recorded an overall monsoon rainfall deficit of 43% so far, with nine districts reporting "largely deficient" rainfall (over 60% shortfall) and 18 others categorised as "deficient" (20% to 59% shortfall) between June 1 and July 27.

Among the worst-hit are South Salmara (84% deficit), Darrang (79%), Barpeta (73%), and Bajali (72%). Most western Assam districts have experienced rainfall shortages exceeding 50%.

This prolonged dry spell, coupled with inadequate irrigation infrastructure, has severely impacted farmers at a critical phase of the agricultural cycle—especially the transplanting of Sali rice seedlings.

To mitigate the impact, the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) had earlier rolled out a contingency plan.

"If the dry spell continues, farmers may need to shift to short-duration alternative crops. If water becomes available in the next 10–15 days, direct seeding of short-duration paddy varieties may be a viable option," said Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Research at AAU.

Chetia had advised that very short-duration paddy varieties like Luit, Kapilee, Kalang, and Disang—maturing in 90–100 days—should be sown in nursery beds by mid-August and transplanted after 21–25 days.

AAU scientists are actively demonstrating mid- and short-duration varieties along with direct seeding techniques. In some areas, the drought-tolerant variety AAU TTB Dhan-45 is also being promoted through demonstration and seed production initiatives.

However, if rice crops fail, then alternative crops like black gram, green gram, millets are already being recommended from AAU to ensure some level of agricultural productivity during the ongoing crisis.



















