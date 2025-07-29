AAU rolls out contingency plan to help address drought-like situation in state

Guwahati, July 29: With more than half of the State reeling under a drought-like situation, scientists at the Assam Agricultural University have rolled out a contingency plan to minimize the impact on farming and distress of farmers.

While the overall monsoon rainfall deficit in the State so far has been pegged at minus 43%, nine districts have reported ‘largely deficient” (over 60% deficit) rainfall and 18 other ‘deficient’ (between 20 to 59%) rainfall from June 1 to July 27.

South Salmara has reported a deficit rainfall of 84%, Darrang 79%, Barpeta 73% and Bajali 72%. Rainfall deficit in almost all the western Assam districts has been 50% or more.

The prolonged dry spell and insufficient irrigation facilities are directly impacting farmers, as it is a crucial time which marks the start of an agriculture cycle. It is the ideal time for transplanting Sali rice seedlings.

“If the dry spell continues, farmers will have to consider shifting to short-duration alternative crops. If water becomes available after 10-15 days, direct seeding of short-duration paddy varieties instead of transplanting is an option. Very short duration varieties like Luit, Kapilee, Kalang, Disang which matures in 90-100 days are to be sown in nursery bed in mid-August and are to be transplanted at the age of 21-25 days,” AAU Director of Research Dr Sanjay Kumar Chetia said.

Scientists at the university have been demonstrating mid- and short-duration rice varieties and direct seeding method. Demonstration and seed production of the draught tolerant variety AAU TTB Dhan-45 is being done in some localities.

However, if rice crops fail, then alternative crops like black gram, green gram, millets are already being recommended from AAU.

“Further, demonstration of climate smart management practices to deal with the drought-like condition is being conducted. This year, demonstration of climate resilient maize will be conducted in compact block of 5 hectares in 10 districts of Assam namely Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Chirang, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Baksa and Bajali. Sowing of the 120-day variety will be done by August 15,” he said.