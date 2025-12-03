Asam Sahitya Sabha blends heritage with tech, unveils new history, digital tools

Jorhat, Dec 3: The Asam Sahitya Sabha, on Wednesday, unveiled a series of landmark literary and cultural initiatives, including the publication of a revised and comprehensive history of Assam and the Assamese people.

The announcements came on the second day of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan.

Sabha President Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami said the organisation aims to address long-standing gaps in historical scholarship relating to Assam and the Northeast.

“I feel that historians have been unfair to the northeastern part of Assam. Therefore, the Assam Sahitya Sabha will publish a revised Assamese history and the history of Assam,” he told reporters.

In a major step acknowledging the rise of digital creativity, Dr. Goswami also informed that the Sabha will compile literary works published on social media into curated book collections.

Selected poems, stories, essays, plays and novels shared online will be formally published across genres.

“This initiative will give formal recognition to creative work emerging from digital spaces,” he said, noting that contemporary literature increasingly thrives outside traditional print channels.

As part of its push to integrate technology, the Sabha will release the first edition of the Chandra Kanta Dictionary on social media.

The digital dictionary will assist users by identifying misspelled words and offering instant corrections.

“It will greatly help students. If a word is spelled incorrectly, it will appear with a red underline, and with just a click, users can find the correct spelling,” Dr. Goswami said.

Reaffirming the organisation’s forward-looking approach, Dr. Goswami said the Sabha will continue integrating technology to preserve and promote Assamese language and culture.

“Assam Sahitya Sabha will never remain behind,” he remarked.

The Sabha also announced that its flagship journal, Asam Sahitya Sabha Patrika, will complete 100 years in 2026.

To mark the milestone, the organisation has launched a year-long programme focusing on young writers. A commemorative volume titled Jorhator Prokaxan will also be published.

The centenary celebration was attended by distinguished writers, former Sabha presidents, secretaries and cultural scholars, marking a significant moment in Assam’s literary journey.